Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0435 on Top Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $984,626.04 and approximately $1,909.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00401888 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00188917 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

