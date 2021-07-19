Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $235,235.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.00771649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YIELDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.