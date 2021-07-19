Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $161.57 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000682 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

