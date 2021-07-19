district0x Price Tops $0.11 (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. district0x has a total market cap of $65.23 million and $4.11 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.00771649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About district0x

DNT is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.