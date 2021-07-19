Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.14. Waste Management posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

NYSE WM traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 82,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.