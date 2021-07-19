Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

SOLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Soliton by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Soliton by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLY stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.16. Soliton has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

