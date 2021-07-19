ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,882,787. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.