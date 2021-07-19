Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.41. 303,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,758,547. The company has a market capitalization of $953.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock worth $755,857,426. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

