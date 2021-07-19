Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 248.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 79,140 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.01. 219,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,853,594. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.