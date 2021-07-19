Cowen Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$33.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.78.

Canopy Growth stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$24.80. 630,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.01. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$18.44 and a 1 year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

