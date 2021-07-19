Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $538,152.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $215.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.83. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.72 and a 12-month high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

