Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,113 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yiren Digital stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.82. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,647. The company has a market cap of $404.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

