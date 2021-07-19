Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 859,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Brady alerts:

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Brady by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 799,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brady by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after buying an additional 616,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,578,000 after purchasing an additional 274,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after purchasing an additional 174,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.