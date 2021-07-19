Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Down 8.8%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares were down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.58. Approximately 19,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,337,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

