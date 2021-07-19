Short Interest in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Declines By 35.5%

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. 22,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.