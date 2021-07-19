Orbimed Advisors LLC Takes Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,229,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 3.90% of Achilles Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

ACHL stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

