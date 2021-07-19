Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on POU. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.08.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

TSE:POU traded down C$0.64 on Monday, hitting C$15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 250,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.70 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. Analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.1400003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.