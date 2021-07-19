National Bankshares Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.17.

Shares of TSE AX.UN traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.53. 596,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,225. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$7.55 and a 52-week high of C$12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.30.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

