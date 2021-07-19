Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY21 guidance to $7.70-8.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.700-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $8.55 on Monday, reaching $180.45. The stock had a trading volume of 115,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

