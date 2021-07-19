CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by North Run Capital LP

North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for approximately 9.1% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Run Capital LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $3,233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.49. 9,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,629. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -219.03 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

