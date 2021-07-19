First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 3,981 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $82.30. 17,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,443. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

