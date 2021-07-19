Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $6,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $4,000,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $17,880,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $18,521,000.

Independence stock remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,433. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

