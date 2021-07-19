Beacon Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $774.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023686 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000322 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001268 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BECNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.