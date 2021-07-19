Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Lifted by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics makes up 11.6% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned 3.89% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $342,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.63. 2,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,343. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

