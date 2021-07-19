$26.80 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to report sales of $26.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $102.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $105.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $126.88 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $134.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

QIPT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.