National Bankshares Boosts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$20.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WIR.U. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

WIR.U stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.20. 33,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.90. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$12.19 and a twelve month high of C$18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

