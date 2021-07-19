Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$51.50 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.34.

Shares of BEI.UN traded down C$0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$44.63. The company had a trading volume of 153,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,065. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$46.27.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

