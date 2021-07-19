Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.16.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.69. 343,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$16.21.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

