Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.03.
Shares of TSE:SIA traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.15. 186,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,162. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.18. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.91 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.
In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,400. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380 over the last 90 days.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.