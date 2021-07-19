Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.03.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.15. 186,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,162. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.18. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.91 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.189768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,400. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380 over the last 90 days.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

