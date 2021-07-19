Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.66.

TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.51. The company had a trading volume of 290,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,205. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.46.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

