$236.16 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report sales of $236.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the lowest is $215.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $280.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $924.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $932.74 million, with estimates ranging from $873.85 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 11,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,692. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.83.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.