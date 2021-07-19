Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $256.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,361. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

