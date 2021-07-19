Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,059 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.94. 602,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,237. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

