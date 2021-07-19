POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88. POLA Orbis has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

