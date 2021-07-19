Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $54.76. 59,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,395,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,035 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

