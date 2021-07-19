Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.24

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 7877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.35.
About Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
