Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.24

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 7877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.