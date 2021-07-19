Kennicott Capital Management LLC Takes $13 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 10.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,683. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.14 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.