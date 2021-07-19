Orbimed Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $103,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $18.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $931.30. 15,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,133. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.36 and a 1 year high of $965.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $877.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

