Orbimed Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Natera accounts for about 2.1% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 2.50% of Natera worth $222,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $90,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $28,343,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,366 shares of company stock worth $25,372,829. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.29. 33,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.