Crosslink Capital Inc. Sells 73,270 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Crosslink Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,270 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics makes up approximately 0.6% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,534. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

