Highline Capital Management L.P. Sells 845 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Highline Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares comprises 3.2% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Highline Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

FCNCA stock traded down $20.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $750.55. 915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,752. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.27 and a 52-week high of $901.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $839.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

