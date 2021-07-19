76,911 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 76,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,692,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $280.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.