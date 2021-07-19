IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.2% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 8,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

Shares of MCD opened at $232.98 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $239.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

