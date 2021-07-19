IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $275.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $280.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

