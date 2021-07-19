2,578,174 Shares in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,578,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,019,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 110.32% of Chemomab Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMMB traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

