Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $51.09 Million Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264,012 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $51,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $2,853,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $18,444,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNR shares. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.55. 12,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,581. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

