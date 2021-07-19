Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $45.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

SPR traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,273. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

