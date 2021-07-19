Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $215.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $255.04. 7,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.49. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coherent will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

