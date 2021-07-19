Mdex (MDX) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004497 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $777.65 million and approximately $75.35 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00099168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00147555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,763.18 or 0.99823099 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 561,149,683 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

