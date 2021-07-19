Brokerages Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) PT at €67.31

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.31 ($79.19).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €56.42 ($66.38). 649,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.